“When God says it’s time” Caroline Danjuma announces engagement to lover 6 years after her crashed marriage

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Caroline Hutchins Danjuma, a Nollywood actress, has gotten engaged, and the congratulations are pouring in.

The actress, who was previously married to billionaire businessman Musa Danjuma for nine years, has found eternal love in the arms of her new beau.

Caroline Danjuma, who has been in a private relationship with her beau for several years, has announced their engagement.

The elated 37 years old took to Instagram hours ago to announce the good news.

“I said YES to him”.

“Flamingo dance”.

“When Christ says it is time..”.

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in for her from her devoted fans.

