“When God says it’s time” Caroline Danjuma announces engagement to lover 6 years after her crashed marriage

Caroline Hutchins Danjuma, a Nollywood actress, has gotten engaged, and the congratulations are pouring in.

The actress, who was previously married to billionaire businessman Musa Danjuma for nine years, has found eternal love in the arms of her new beau.

Caroline Danjuma, who has been in a private relationship with her beau for several years, has announced their engagement.

The elated 37 years old took to Instagram hours ago to announce the good news.

“I said YES to him”. “Flamingo dance”. “When Christ says it is time..”.

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in for her from her devoted fans.

mrs.jojo.robinson : Congratulations

williams.ifeoma : Congratulations

ruzanacouture : Congratulations

posh_nuell : Wooooooww Congratulations my queen

sultryestudio : Whatttt. Congratulations Hun. Best news today my fav screen diva is getting married. Your home is blessed already

zeenahking : Haters are gonnnnaA diee. Congrats queen

lady_m_empire : Yahhh, the news we’ve been waiting for

lola.kelvin : A bug congratulations. Blessings of June surrounding you