White Money’s colleagues accuse him of being the ‘most scripted’ housemate (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Bother Naija Shine Ya Eye stars have named the season’s winner, White Money as being the housemate with a well scripted behaviour during their time on the show.

The ex-housemates stated this during a recent episode of BBNaija reunion, when the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked them to write down the name of a colleague they felt was the most scripted.

Majority of the stars wrote White Money’s name and in trying to explain why they felt so, Beatrice and JMK said the way he was inside Big Brother’s house is different from who he is now that the show is over.

Queen also shared similar opinion as she noted how she received bad comments from his fans and brought it to his attention but did he not give the expected reaction.

