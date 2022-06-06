Whitemoney celebrates his birthday with an emotional message

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6, Shine Ya Eye, celebrates his birthday today, June 6, 2022.

Odogwu, or Mazi as his many fans call him, celebrated his birthday on Instagram with an emotional message of thanksgiving to God.

Whitemoney also begged God to keep an eye on him at all times.

He wrote: 06-06-?? || +1 || Happy Birthday To Me. I Feel Unbelievably Grateful For Everything In My Life.

Dear God, Please Continue To Watch Over Me.

