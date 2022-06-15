“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo pens heartfelt message to Ehi Ogbebor on birthday

MC Oluomo, the past Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has praised Ehi Ogbebor, the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors and a well-known socialite, on her birthday.

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur became a year older, making Oluomo to write a touching tribute on his Instagram page.

Mc Oluomo shared stunning images of the Lagos business woman on his page, showering her with praises.

“Happy birthday to a strong and hardworking woman who can achieve anything she sets her mind to you’re an incredible leader and someone who fills people around her with absolute confidence.

You don’t just deserve people’s recognition because of your seniority, you deserve it because you’re a genuinely lovely and wonderful woman.

I’m wishing you a mellow birthday that will hopefully provide some well-earned relaxation for you. @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel”



The message stirred reactions among netizens:

plussizekikseele wrote: “Who helped him type this long hbd epistle”

charitynwaka; Am sure his account was hacked to type that long message

abikz_beauty_world; heavy on the my friend, fear woman

amina.k.aminu; But no be MC write this thing sha, wooo all of una dey ment sha.

sag_collections; Na bestyzone dis year, Wo d 2 of u shud jus getat jor…. D person u were still carrying on ur head lik gele. Suddenly e turn besty

kevondeeck; Omo who helped this guy type this smooth English

wdis188; Abeg which one is ‘you don’t deserve recognition because of seniority’ – no bi sub be dat?