TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep…

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him…

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo pens heartfelt message to Ehi Ogbebor on birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

MC Oluomo, the past Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has praised Ehi Ogbebor, the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors and a well-known socialite, on her birthday.

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur became a year older, making Oluomo to write a touching tribute on his Instagram page.

Mc Oluomo shared stunning images of the Lagos business woman on his page, showering her with praises.

READ ALSO

“Hmm this is deep” – Rosy Meurers’…

Every eye that sees him sees a blessing just like his father…

Happy birthday to a strong and hardworking woman who can achieve anything she sets her mind to you’re an incredible leader and someone who fills people around her with absolute confidence.

You don’t just deserve people’s recognition because of your seniority, you deserve it because you’re a genuinely lovely and wonderful woman.

I’m wishing you a mellow birthday that will hopefully provide some well-earned relaxation for you. @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel”

The message stirred reactions among netizens:

plussizekikseele  wrote: “Who helped him type this long hbd epistle”

charitynwaka; Am sure his account was hacked to type that long message

abikz_beauty_world; heavy on the my friend, fear woman

amina.k.aminu; But no be MC write this thing sha, wooo all of una dey ment sha.

sag_collections; Na bestyzone dis year, Wo d 2 of u shud jus getat jor…. D person u were still carrying on ur head lik gele. Suddenly e turn besty

kevondeeck; Omo who helped this guy type this smooth English

wdis188; Abeg which one is ‘you don’t deserve recognition because of seniority’ – no bi sub be dat?

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep with her, laments

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him that she was…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Alex Ekubo’s ex fiancee, Fancy lands in Lagos months after calling off…

Mother of twin boys shares sad story of how she lost her hubby one year after…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

Nigerian lady calls out her date for making her pay for N16k food she ordered…

[email protected] is not the reason your life is hard, it’s the politician – Actress, Yvonne…

Twitter user calls out Wande Coal and his ‘gang’ for allegedly…

I can’t live fake life – Pretty lady proudly showcases her roadside noodles…

I collected money from my boyfriend for abort!on and gave it to my other guy –…

“God please heal her for us” – Fans pray as Tems postpones UK shows after being…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More