Why I am getting attached to Liquorose – Cross opens up

By Shalom

BBNaija star, Cross Okonkwo has spoken about his friendship with his new bestie, Roseline Omokhoa Afije, aka Liquorose.

In a recent podcast, the reality star revealed that he is getting very close to Liquorose every day. According to him, she is becoming more like a ride-or-die kinda person.

Cross Okonkwo also disclosed that numerous people have misunderstood the type of person Liquorose is.

He also added that by getting close to her, he found out that the brand-influencer is just like a newborn and doesn’t have any problem at all, all she wants to do is to dance because, when it comes to her dancing career, liquorose is very focused.

He said:
“I never seen anybody wey focus pass Liquorose. You see that dance, focus omo…”

