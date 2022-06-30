TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she…

Why I Cannot Go Shopping With My Wife – Pastor Paul Enenche Discloses

Entertainment
By Shalom

While preaching to his congregation about marital and relationship wisdom, at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche disclosed why he cannot go shopping with his wife.

He began by explaining that some men try their best to show affection to their wives and even go to the extent of shopping with them but there are certain things they find difficult to do for them.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Nigerian pastor wears BetKing shirt to preach…

My church members asked me to remarry – Pastor Ituah…

He went on to reveal that others husbands may not show much affection but there will always be something that makes them different to their spouse.

This demonstrates that people are different and should not be distinguished with others. He advised couples to understand their wife or husband and accept him or her like that.

The pastor further revealed why he cannot go shopping with his wife; he explained it is not his “specialty” and if he attempts it, he will be awfully mindful of the time spent.

Adding that his wife is on her own if she asks him to follow her shopping.

In his words:
“There are men who will go shopping with their wives and their wives will be very excited but if my wife puts me in that condition, she is on her own. I can’t follow her shopping because that is not my realm and I will be looking at time”.

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his marital crisis

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why I Cannot Go Shopping With My Wife – Pastor Paul Enenche Discloses

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

Reactions as actor reveals Jackie Appiah’s real source of Income

My mother takes off her cloth to seduce our father in our presence – Lady…

Stop Accusing Me Of Stealing People’s Glory At Our Free Food Restaurant…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Netizens react as two unemployed ladies hit the streets of Lagos to beg for job

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More