Why I Cannot Go Shopping With My Wife – Pastor Paul Enenche Discloses

While preaching to his congregation about marital and relationship wisdom, at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche disclosed why he cannot go shopping with his wife.

He began by explaining that some men try their best to show affection to their wives and even go to the extent of shopping with them but there are certain things they find difficult to do for them.

He went on to reveal that others husbands may not show much affection but there will always be something that makes them different to their spouse.

This demonstrates that people are different and should not be distinguished with others. He advised couples to understand their wife or husband and accept him or her like that.

The pastor further revealed why he cannot go shopping with his wife; he explained it is not his “specialty” and if he attempts it, he will be awfully mindful of the time spent.

Adding that his wife is on her own if she asks him to follow her shopping.

In his words:

“There are men who will go shopping with their wives and their wives will be very excited but if my wife puts me in that condition, she is on her own. I can’t follow her shopping because that is not my realm and I will be looking at time”.

