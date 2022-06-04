Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sparked reactions with his recent post about his two wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin.

In a recent post, Yul said the two women bring different things to the table and be can’t let go of anyone.

In his words:

“Two women can be in your life and bring different contributions cause they think in different ways. They bring different things to the table. You can actually love two women at the same time. I thought it wasn’t possible but it has happened to me.

Yes I made a mistake to look outside as a married man. But these things happen and I just couldn’t let her leave my life.

Somebody can just come into your life and make so much impact and you just don’t want to let this person go…..”