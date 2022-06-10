Why I didn’t attend Liquorose’s birthday despite being invited – Emmanuel spills

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Emmanuel has stated why he did not attend Liquorose’s birthday celebration despite her invitation.

He revealed this during the Big Brother Naija Reunion program on Thursday, June 9th. He claimed that he chose not to attend since it would be embarrassing to show up on her birthday merely to stare at her and then depart because their relationship had already ended.

Emmanuel claimed that Liquorose did not respond to his messages when he individually asked her to his salon debut, but that once he shared the news with the group, she was one of the first to send him congratulatory messages.

According to him, Liquorose’s attitude was unacceptable since he believed she was merely trying to paint an appearance of everything being fine when, in reality, it wasn’t.

When asked about his relationship with Saskay, Emmanuel admitted to hanging out with her but stated he had no idea Liquorose would take offense.

Watch the video below: