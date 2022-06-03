Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

Yul Edochie, a popular Nollywood actor and director, finally reveals why he married a second wife.

Star, the actor who came under fire for marrying and impregnating his colleague, Judy Austin, who bore a son, has revealed the reason for his move.

According to Yul Edochie, Judy Austin impacted greatly on his life so much so that he couldn’t let her go.

He also stated that he has come to realize that a man can actually love two women; what he initially thought was impossible. Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

Captioning the video on his official Facebook page, he wrote:

“Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie speaks”

Speaking, the actor said:

“At this stage in my life, I think it is possible for a man to love two women because two women can contribute differently to the man’s life. “Someone cannot come into your life and make so much impact and you just cannot let this person go. Of course, a lot of people would say, as a married man, why did you allow a woman to come into your life. I said it is wrong, and I take the blame for that. “These things happen. Let’s be honest. It happened to me. I realized I just could not let this wonderful woman leave my life. “These are very wonderful women in their own rights. They bring different things to the table. You can actually love two women. A man can actually love two women at the same time. I thought it was not possible, but now I realize it is possible.”

Watch the video below:

https://m.facebook.com/YulEdochieOfficialPage/videos/562253058638058/