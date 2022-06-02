Why I travelled all the way to America to find love – Korra Obidi opens up after marriage crash

Controversial Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has stated her main reason for travelling abroad to find love.

The 27-year-old entertainer and mother of two said she has issues with the aspect of the Nigerian culture which subjects women to cooking and doing house chores.

She also disclosed that she was tired of kneeling to greet family members all the time especially when it is Christmas.

In a video that has since spread across many social media platforms, the dancer said;

“Why did I go all the way to America to find love?. One of the reasons is because I hated slicing on Christmas day. I am not going to lie. And I was also tired of kneeling down to greet every time”.