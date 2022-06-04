Why I will never do another surgery on my body even if I am paid N100million – BBNaija’s Khloe reveals

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has disclosed why she would never do another body enhancement surgery.

The controversial ex housemate revealed this in a recent interview while recounting the pains she passed through during her first surgery.

According to Khloe, the processes required in doing a body enhancement surgery are very painful and she doesn’t think she can ever go through such pain again.

Khloe narrated how flesh was extracted from some parts of her body and attached to her but.t and according to her, the extraction process was so painful and the pain continued for some time.

She maintained that she would never go for another even if she is paid N100 million.

Watch the video below: