Wife storms church with kids and marriage certificate during her husband’s secret wedding

A viral video captures moment a woman’s relative stormed the wedding ceremony of her spouse to show proof that the was already married.

The relatives stormed the chapel with the man’s kids and also gave the presiding pastor their marriage certificate as evidence to defend their claim.

The bewildered pastor, stunned by the whole thing had to pause the wedding to address the matter as the man was almost lynchhheed.

In the video making the rounds on the internet, the wife’s family could be seen entering the church while the man stood at the altar ready to get married to his second wife.

The spectacle had reportedly occured in Sierra Leone over the last weekend.

Watch the video:

