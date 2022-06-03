You are an 0loriburuku – Laide Bakare slams Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has dragged her colleague, Tonto Dikeh to filth on social media.

Earlier this week, Laide Bakare announced that she would be releasing an autobiography to narrate her success story.

She said she wanted to clarify how she became successful through hard work and not by sleeping around as rumoured.

She wrote:

“My BOOK, HOW TO GET SUPER RICH IN 6 MONTHS IS COMING SOON… How can you call it show off when I haven’t even told you I just got this NEW Benz last week, There is no secret to my success, it’s the result of PREPARATIONS.

HARD WORK AND learning from my failure. Many efforts, MUCH PROSPERITY, I REPEAT. my sweat, my Reward, my pride, my home my happiness. If you think p**zy can get you all these Achievements …haha!!! omo!!!

The Area go just expand in vain o, so stop lying to the public, the truth is that even presently I DO NOT HAVE A BOYFRIEND, My focus is majorly on my Business and my children.”

This made Instagram blogger, gistlover’s vow to expose Lady Bakare’s source of wealth and the men she is involved with.

Gistlover wrote:

“For those women who are waiting for your oloriburuku (stupid) book wey you wan launch so you won’t mislead them….. Laide has one of the dirtiest stories in Nollywood, her story is so dirty that all these upcoming olosho dey learn work.

As it is now, you have implicated all your other colleagues ooo…some of these celebrities were the definition of oloshos back then, but because of social media today, they have changed a little..I will reopen everybody’s matter now.

Is it that of Jaiye kuti or mercy Johnson, oshodi oke, Remi surutu, ini edo, Bukola Aruga, Clara chukura, Tonto Dike, Iyabo ojo, mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham,Sola Sobowale,

the list is Endless oooo, but some of them have cooled down now, as they are aging and social media is everywhere.

If I post all the dirts I have on them, some of you their fans will not appreciate them again..but not yet, because they are old gists…..but in Laide Bakare’s case, I will spill it all, let me get to work and be back”

Tonto Dikeh commented under the post saying:

“Jesu Why this person Dey make you remember me Nah!!!Abeg Oba small Girl… E no go better for these

people wey make you remember me!! Chia see me see trouble”

Laide Bakare replied to Tonto Dikeh’s comment;

“You are an oloriburuku fellow”.