“You are my most treasured gift” – Desmond Elliott hails wife on birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran Nollywood star, Desmond Elliott has written a heartfelt message to his beautiful wife on her birthday.
Birthdays are among the many days meant for people to remind their partners how much they mean to them, and Desmond Elliott has ensured that his wife’s birthday doesn’t end without him reminding her how much she means to him.
The thespian cum politician took to his social media page to proclaim his love again to his wife, describing her as his Joy.

Sharing a beautiful image of her, Elliot also described her as his most treasured his as well as his teacher and Joy.

He wrote:

“You are indeed my most treasured gift. A joy. A sister, lover and teacher. I thank God for yet another birthday celebration. Babamai. I wish you the best just the best. Amy you always be happy and fulfilled. Love you so dearly and a very happy birthday darling,”

