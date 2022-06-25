TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random…

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance,…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage”…

“You have been anointed to carry all my children” – Uche Maduagwu to Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has claimed that God anointed his colleague’s womb to carry his children.

The colleague he talked about was no other than controversial actress Tonto Dikeh.

READ ALSO

Man calls out parents who hand over their responsibilities…

May Edochie Reacts As Fans Suggest Raising Funds For Her Via…

Taking to his Instagram account, Uche Maduagwu shared a post saying that Jesus had anointed Tonto Dikeh’s womb to carry all his children.

He wrote:
“Congrats Tonto Dikeh

Jesus has finally Anointed your womb To carry all my pikins What Oluwa has approved No Fulani KpoKpo Garri Herdsmen fit scatter. 😍😍😍 So many popular actresses have tried to use Juju To date me because of the sweet way I roll my waist. But as for me and my [email protected], we go follow you.”

This could be a joke on his own part or a very clever way of making his feelings known to Tonto Dikeh. However the Veteran Nollywood actress is yet to reply his proposal.

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage” – Sonia Ogiri…

“So you dey like that thing” – Cubana Chief Priest reacts as Mercy…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone else – Man…

Nigerians react as woman rolls on floor in jubilation after seeing her brother…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Hold your boyfriends, we’re done with WAEC – SS3 girls warn senior colleagues

“I’ll never give up on my dreams” – Netizens react as they realize Asake was…

“You have been anointed to carry all my children” – Uche…

“I used my last cash to send him abroad and he cheated on me”…

“I was billed ₦35,500 for just a plate of food” – Lady cries…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

This Portable fine before o – Reactions as old photos of singer surfaces

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More