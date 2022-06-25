“You have been anointed to carry all my children” – Uche Maduagwu to Tonto Dikeh

Veteran Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has claimed that God anointed his colleague’s womb to carry his children.

The colleague he talked about was no other than controversial actress Tonto Dikeh.

Taking to his Instagram account, Uche Maduagwu shared a post saying that Jesus had anointed Tonto Dikeh’s womb to carry all his children.

He wrote:

“Congrats Tonto Dikeh

Jesus has finally Anointed your womb To carry all my pikins What Oluwa has approved No Fulani KpoKpo Garri Herdsmen fit scatter. 😍😍😍 So many popular actresses have tried to use Juju To date me because of the sweet way I roll my waist. But as for me and my [email protected], we go follow you.”

This could be a joke on his own part or a very clever way of making his feelings known to Tonto Dikeh. However the Veteran Nollywood actress is yet to reply his proposal.

See his post below: