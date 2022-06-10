“You people are causing problems for me” – Erica blows hot, reacts to claims of dating a footballer (Audio)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Erica Nlewedim, an ex Big Brother Naija housemate, has fiercely refuted reports that she is romantically linked to a footballer.

Remember that last year, there were rumors that the actress was seeing an unnamed footballer, and fans were keen to find out who the man was.

Despite the viral rumors, Erica remained silent until yesterday, June 9th, when an inquisitive admirer posed a serious question to her on Twitter.

Erica appeared to lose her cool as the fan inquired about her ‘footballer hubby.’

The reality star denied the rumors and stated categorically that she is not dating any footballer.

She expressed her anger with the rumors, claiming that those who started them were causing her troubles by spreading false rumours about her.

Listen to the audio below;

