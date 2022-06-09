“You rescued me when confusion almost crippled me” – Georgina Onuoha recounts painful experiences as daughter graduates

Popular actress, Georgina Onuoha is elated as her daughter, Chiemezie graduates from high school.

The proud mum took her social media page to share images and videos from her daughter’s graduation.

She recounted how she had struggled to keep everything together and how her sister Naomi Raheem had helped her not to be crippled with confusion.

She wrote:

“I’m elated as my little princess graduates and heads to high school with hopes of studying law at Harvard University. All glory to God for his mercy and blessings throughout this journey at Westlake Charter. I am thankful to family and friends who have contributed to her advancement since she entered kindergarten. Thank uncle David, aunty Fumi @naomiraheem, aunty Meaza, uncle Temple Odum Igwegbe, aunty Kim @mskimberlyla and a host of others. I am eternally grateful and indebted to you all. Indeed it takes a community to raise a child, and our community is strong and rooted in love and gratitude. Congrats, dearest Chiemezie, my child. I can’t wait to see you reach for the stars my superstar”.