“You shall be 10 times greater than me” – Yul Edochie celebrates son as he turns one

By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a popular Nollywood actor, celebrates his son’s first birthday.

The controversial actor, who is married to May Edochie (with whom he has four children), has been in the news frequently since marrying a second wife, Judy Austin.

The thespian, who recently dumped his presidential ambition, took to his Instagram page to celebrate the child he had with his second wife, as the little lad turns one year today, June 11th.

The actor prayed that the little boy be ten times greater than him, his father.

He wrote:

“Happy 1st birthday to the newest member of the Yul Edochie squad, my son @stardikeyuledochie You shall be 10 times greater than your father. May God be with you always. Daddy loves you”.

