Young man cries, refuses to go home after losing N75k to sports betting (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young man has broken down in bitter tears after he reportedly lost a huge sum of money to a sports bet.

The bettor had stormed the bet centre with a total sum of 75,000 naira to try his luck at winning a bet.

Unfortunately for the young man, he lost woefully as all his seventy five thousand naira was lost in the bet.

The young man was seen clutching the stack of tickets that cut, costing him a total of N75k, in a video circulated on social media.

He went outside and stood near the sports betting entrance, fighting back tears and pondering his next course of action.

