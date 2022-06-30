Your wife can prepare soup with N400 and it would last for two days – Pastor tells men

A preacher has stated that a married woman can make enough soup for her family with 400 Naira.

He said this while pleading with unmarried men to recognize the importance of getting married after securing a reliable job or source of income.

The clergyman, while speaking during a sermon at church, challenged the idea that men need to be wealthy before they settle down by asserting that their wives can prepare soup for two days for just N400.

He stated it with authority and added that he is speaking from personal experience.

The clergyman’s assertion has been met with strong disapprovals by the lady folks who claim it’s not possible.

Watch him speak below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js