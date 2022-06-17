Yul Edochie reacts as his second wife calls him ‘the most handsome man’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor Yul Edochie‘s second wife Judy Austin, has taken to Instagram to congratulate her husband on the renewal of his contract with a brand.

The actor’s second wife who was very emotional in her tribute to her husband wrote:

“A big congratulations to the most handsome man I know! His Excellency @yuledochie on the renewal or your contract many more endorsement on the way!!”

Quite expectedly, shortly after the post surfaced online, her husband Yul Edochie, reacted and commented on his second wife’s post.

He wrote:
“ijelem! Thank you.”

Netizens, fans, friends and well wishers of Yul Edochie’s second wife Judy Austin also took to the comments section to express their excitement and congratulate the actor as well.

See screenshot Below:

