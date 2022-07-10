TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept…

’10 years later and we still do’ – Naeto C and Nicole Chike celebrate wedding anniversary (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran rapper and songwriter, Naetochukwu Chikwe better known as Naeto C, and his lovely wife, Nicole Chikwe are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, July 21, 2022.

To mark a decade of their blissful union, the couple shared a heart melting video which showed them looking young and lovely as ever.

Naeto C and his wife, Nicole became a couple in 2012 and have had three adorable kids.

READ ALSO

Davido at 10: Our leader and advisor – Davido hails…

Love you forever – Basketmouth, wife celebrate 10th…

The couple are known for their private lives, never revealing much about anything on the internet.

Sharing a beautiful video on his Instagram page, Naeto C wrote:

“10 years later, we still do”

Fans and colleagues have stormed their comment section to wish them well and pray their union gets stronger with the passing of each day.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second wife” – May Yul…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept you’ – Korra…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her for r!tuals

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made repeated attempts on…

OPM pastor offers financial support to two ladies fighting over Aguba, gives…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

’10 years later and we still do’ – Naeto C and Nicole Chike celebrate wedding…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

Peter Okoye responds after being called out for failing to pay back N140K…

Mother prays for young son for taking her out of trenches

“My Dad Turns Fifty Today” – Lady Says As She Flaunts Her…

Reactions As Toyin Lawani’s 8-year-old Son Jumps D0wn From A Balc0ny

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More