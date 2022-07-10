’10 years later and we still do’ – Naeto C and Nicole Chike celebrate wedding anniversary (Video)

Veteran rapper and songwriter, Naetochukwu Chikwe better known as Naeto C, and his lovely wife, Nicole Chikwe are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, July 21, 2022.

To mark a decade of their blissful union, the couple shared a heart melting video which showed them looking young and lovely as ever.

Naeto C and his wife, Nicole became a couple in 2012 and have had three adorable kids.

The couple are known for their private lives, never revealing much about anything on the internet.

Sharing a beautiful video on his Instagram page, Naeto C wrote:

“10 years later, we still do”

Fans and colleagues have stormed their comment section to wish them well and pray their union gets stronger with the passing of each day.