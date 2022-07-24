24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor gifted him a fully-furnished house
Anastasia Michael Olamaa, a lovely young lady, has announced her intention to marry veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba, who was recently given a house.
According to reports, Aguba had been living on the streets of Enugu after becoming homeless, but fortune smiled on him when Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries became interested in his case.
The pastor gave the actor a home and promised to find him a wife as soon as possible.
Following the reports, a 24-year-old woman declared her intention to marry Aguba on the Facebook group Rant HQ Extention.
Anastasia wrote:
“I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba , please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him, i am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well.
They should come and see my people bikonu, I am 24 years old and i am from Enugu state,.. Aguba Deserves to marry me because I am a wife material 1000 yards, I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well.
I can’t wait to marry my Agubabym .” AguAnna2022 “
