24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor gifted him a fully-furnished house

Anastasia Michael Olamaa, a lovely young lady, has announced her intention to marry veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba, who was recently given a house.

According to reports, Aguba had been living on the streets of Enugu after becoming homeless, but fortune smiled on him when Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries became interested in his case.

The pastor gave the actor a home and promised to find him a wife as soon as possible.

Following the reports, a 24-year-old woman declared her intention to marry Aguba on the Facebook group Rant HQ Extention.

Anastasia wrote: