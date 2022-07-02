2baba’s baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye celebrates 9th wedding anniversary, shares secret to successful marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

The mother of two of veteran singer 2baba’s children, Sunmbo Adeoye marks 9 years wedding anniversary with her preacher husband, David Adeoye of Royalty Christian Center, Agege, Lagos.

The couple tied the knot in July 2013 and have two kids: a daughter named Sparkle and a son named David.

Sunmbo Adeoye attributed her smiles to her spouse; he has been the source of her smiles ever since she first met him and discovered love in his heart, she says.

She also said she has found her rest in him and called him her divine compensation.

She wrote:

“Happy 9th anniversary to the One I call my own divine compensation ❤️Thank you for My SMILES – A signature I wear since I found Love in your heart @davidoadeoye. You are one of a kind and God’s gift to our children and I. May God almighty continue to keep you sir. I celebrate what we share today and always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ its nothing compared to what I can ever pray for. I indeed found Rest In a place made just for me”

