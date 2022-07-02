TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Annie Macaulay Idibia, wife of Nigerian Ace Musician 2face Idibia aka 2baba, has reacted to Blessing Okoro’s new body after liposuction surgery.

Recall that, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO recently underwent a liposuction surgery to enhance her backside.

The relationship expert, has also been sharing videos from her liposuction journey, to present recovery state which have gotten a lot of tongues wagging on social media.

However, the Ace Nigerian Musician’s wife, Annie Idibia couldn’t help but react as well after the relationship expert shared a recent video of her new body on her social media page.

She described the relationship expert’s backside as perfect for her body frame.

Annie Idibia further noted that we have to live life by our own rules and enjoy it to the fullest, as we only have one life to live.

Annie Idibia wrote:
“…Not too much… Just perfect for your body frame!! This life an one oooo .. Na to live am with your own rules … to enjoy it to the fullest”

See the post and comment below:

