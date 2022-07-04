4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a note

Netizens have been outraged after a video of a 4-day-old baby who was allegdly abandoned in a church compound surface online.

According to eye witnesses, the baby’s mother had written details and information of the baby such as the baby’s name, date of birth etc, on a piece of paper that was attached to the baby.

The viral video was captioned:

“Mother drop her 4day old baby gal in the church with a more that contain baby’s names, and date of birth 😫😫This life has turn into something else. 😭😭😭”

The video has since then stirred a lot of reactions as lots of netizens are willing to adopt and support the baby girl.

Here are some comments;

@roselinetasha wrote:

“Better to dumb babies than to kill. God bless the baby and the person who will take care of it”

@utchmanhez wrote:

@kafui_ judith wrote:

@euddiengobeni wrote:

“Atleast she didn’t kill or throw the baby in the ditch”

@big_baby 277

“Thank God the baby is alive”

@ogunmodedeprecious wrote:

” I thought this only happen in movies”

@ojiugoaugusta wrote:

“Can I adopt the baby”

Watch the video below: