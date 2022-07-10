A Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice – Aisha Yesufu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Aisha Yesufu, an activist, claims that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would be an affront to justice, fairness, and parity before the general election in 2023.

After Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, named former Borno state governor Kashim Shettima as his running mate, Ms. Yesufu posted this on Twitter.

Reacting via her Twitter handle, she wrote;

”A Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice. It is see finish. It is impunity of the worst kind. It is disrespect to people of the federal Republic of Nigeria. It shows they have little regards for people and think their structure is more valuable.

The present disastrous President in office is a Muslim who has gathered other Muslims in a very unfair & disproportionate manner around him to lead the country into the sorry state it is in. People have been crying about this unfairness & his party presents Muslim-Muslim ticket!”

