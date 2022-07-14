“A side chick is everything a man wants in his woman” – Man claims

A media personality with the Twitter username @jon_d_doe has stated that a side chick is everything a man wants in his woman.

He revealed this through a post which he made on his Instagram on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

“A side chick is everything a man wants in his woman but he prefers to see & enjoy it alone with his woman. He can frolick & caress his side chick in the presence of his friends & others, but won’t do same with his main woman in public. Side chicks are for aesthetics. End.”

Although, a couple of his followers support his view while others are of the opinion that the wants and needs of men are different and want him to stop misleading the public.

See his tweet below: