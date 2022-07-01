TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Azubuike Michael Egwu, professionally known as Zubby Michael, has stirred up reactions with his recent video.

The 37-year-old actor took to his official instagram page to show his fans how much he was enjoying the company of his colleague, Onyi Alex.

In the video, the actor was seen holding unto his colleague’s waist
while drawing her closer to him as the actress kissed him on his cheek

The video was captioned
“Monkey Zukwanuike”.

As soon as the video surfaced online, Netizens and fans all commented on how good they looked together.

Here are some comments:

” my faves 😍😍❤”

“awwwwn, you guys looks so good together 👐👐🥰”

“zubby, I dey look you ohh 👀”

“sooo romantic ❤🥰🥰”

Click on the link below to watch the video.

 

