Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has reportedly slumped and died.

According to reports, the actress had been a guest of an owner of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

Sources have also claimed that the actress was immediately rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital but passed on before they arrived the facility.

Recall that the actress had sadly lost her only daughter in 2020 to the cold hands of death.

Worried fans and colleagues have stormed her Instagram page to mourn the actress while some still find it difficulty to believe what they have heard.

Meanwhile, the actress last post on Instagram which was at about 12.53pm on Sunday, July 17, reads, “Happy new week fams. This trip for my friends elder sister, is just an enjoyment gallow!!! Thanks my darling sister phil. I really enjoyed myself!!. God bless my love. May dreams come true in Jesus Christ name “

