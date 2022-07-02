Actress Lydia Lawrence Nze pens down emotional note as she welcomes second child in Canada (Photos)

Lydia Lawrence Nze, better known as Lylaws, a Nollywood actress, model, and producer, has given birth to her second child.

As she welcomed her second daughter in Canada, the new proud mother of two penned an emotional note.

Staring at her daughter made all of her tears, laughters, joys, pains, satisfaction, anticipations, cries, happiness, cries, fears, anxieties, and other emotions worthwhile.

She welcomed her daughter into the world with sweet words, describing her as a perfect little angel.

Sharing photos from the maternity ward she wrote;