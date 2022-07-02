Actress Lydia Lawrence Nze pens down emotional note as she welcomes second child in Canada (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Lydia Lawrence Nze, better known as Lylaws, a Nollywood actress, model, and producer, has given birth to her second child.

As she welcomed her second daughter in Canada, the new proud mother of two penned an emotional note.

Staring at her daughter made all of her tears, laughters, joys, pains, satisfaction, anticipations, cries, happiness, cries, fears, anxieties, and other emotions worthwhile.

She welcomed her daughter into the world with sweet words, describing her as a perfect little angel.

Sharing photos from the maternity ward she wrote;

“Of all the things my hands have held, the best by far are you and your sister. For all the tears, laughters, joy, pains, happiness, cries, fears, anxieties, disappointments, satisfaction, anticipations, gratitudes, pleasures, admirations that I felt in the past 9 months, staring at you just makes everything worthy, perfect and beautiful. My perfect little angel welcome to my world. I love you with all of me and thank you for choosing me to be your mother. You will surely love it here with me and daddy. You can ask big sis and she will tell you more, if only she is not a little jealous already. I bless you my darling daughter and pray that the good God that started this beautiful journey of ours will see you through life and all it’s bearings. Fill my daughter, Good God, with Your love and Glory. May she know she is loved by You and by us, Amen”.

