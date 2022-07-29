Actress Mercy Johnson and husband pay hospital bills of women who gave birth at hospital in Edo state

Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and hubby, Prince Odi Okojie have caused a huge stir on social media after paying the amount of N655,000 for women who gave birth through CS during a visit to St Camillus Hospital in Uromi, Edo state.

However, Netizens are of the opinion that this is all a propaganda for her husband’s political career.

Recall that, Prince Odi Okojie recently won the APC ticket for House Of Representatives.

Sharing photos and videos, Prince Odi Okojie wrote:

“GLORY TO GOD ALMIGHTY, OUR PROMISE IS FULFILLED.

Dear friends and well wishers,

To the glory of God Almighty, Yesterday the 16th of June, 2022, I and my amiable wife, Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie kept our promise as we officially handed over the keys of the brand new house we built for the septuagenarian, Elder Francis Uhioh of Amando Quarters, Amendokhian, Uromi. It particularly excites us to see joy and happiness restored back to this family whom I have never met until yesterday at the official opening ceremony.

Like I have said before and still reiterating now, showing love and bringing succour to people in dire need is a divine calling for me. Giving back to the needy amongst us is not a feature of how much one has in the bank, but of how much love one has at heart. In our outreaches programmes over the years, I learnt that there is a special kind of joy that comes with uplifting people no matter the strata of society they belong. It pleases God when we do the least we can for fellow brethren especially in critical situations.

Let me use this medium to thank my great mentor, our father, a philanthropist per excellence and a passionate lover of God, Bishop Matthew Okpebholo JP and his entourage for squeezing out time from his ever busy schedule to grace the occasion of the opening ceremony despite the heavy downpour. My father sir, Obulu! Obulu!!

To the spiritual father of the day, Rev Father Peter Ose, thank you sir for your presence and for the prayers and declarations.

Also noble and worthy of gratitude is to my brother and friend, Mr George Okoh-Oboh for the N400,OOO donated for furnitures. May God bless you immensely “Obhiaba”.

I must once again thank my brother Engr Kelvin Okpebholo for the great job done and in delivering the house in a record time of 21days. Thank you so very much.

My special gratitude goes to all of you my family, friends, supporters and well wishers who turned up for the opening ceremony despite the heavy rains to rejoice with us and the beneficiary. You are all loved and appreciated.

Once again, I want to thank my adorable wife and pillar of support, Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie for your love and kindest support and for always believing in the gospel of selflessness, hardwork, human capacity building, humanitarianism and for always standing by me at all times. I love you so much darling.

Thank you all once again.

Prince Odi Okojie

APC Candidate, House Of Representatives

Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency 2023.”