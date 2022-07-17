Adekunle Gold gifts wife, Simi a new car (Video)

Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has gifted his wife, Simisola Kosoko, with a new car.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share a video of the car driving while mentioning her husband’s name.

She also took to Instagram stories to share a photo of the interior of the whip while revealing that she was literally crying.

See her post on IG below:

The power couple always leaves fans drooling from time to time due to their romantic stunts. One would recall when Adekunle Gold posed as a superfan to surprise Simi with a birthday cake when she was presiding over a show as the music judge.

Fans have also congratulated Simi over the new ride.