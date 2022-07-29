Adulthood na scam – Soldier educates little boy on why he should remain a child (Video)

In a video making the rounds online, a Nigerian soldier has been seen educating a kid about the disadvantages of being an adult.
The military man encountered the little boy on a bushy rural path and told him that being a grown up is a scam after which he counseled the lad to keep remaining a child and try not to change.
He said that if his family is providing for him, he should find a way to lose weight and not grow up.
The youngster was listening intently as the soldier spoke to him in a very serious manner, but loud laughter could be heard in the background.
