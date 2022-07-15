After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, son of former Oyo state governor, Alao-Akala, and wife welcome a set of twins

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

After eight years of waiting, Juwon, the son of the late Christopher Alao-Akala, the former governor of Oyo state, and his wife Hadiza, welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

After multiple failed attempts, Juwon and Hadiza, one of wealthy Rasaq Okoya’s daughters, wed in 2014 and welcomed their bundles of joy.

Prior to giving birth to their children, Hadiza stated in a post on her IG account that they had 14 IVF cycles and experienced a number of miscarriages.

“It’s time to tell my story.

…..It started in November 2014
Innocent naive and very hopeful,
Little did I know what was in front of me.

God all I can say is thank you
After 14 IVFs, multiple miscarriages including 24 weekers boy/girl twins and 17 weekers identical triplet girls.
Today I celebrate the birth of my full-term babies
Look at God.

I have a story, l’Il tell you in detail soon.”

