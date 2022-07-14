Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has declared his undying love for fellow actress Funke Akindele for the actress’ big step into Nigerian politics.

Taking to Instagram, Alexx Ekubo praised Funke Akindele’s audacity in taking on the challenge rather than sitting back and complaining as most people do.

The Nollywood actor also claimed he has always been proud of Funke Akindele and her journey, explaining that his new move has given him a great start to the day.

Alexx Ekubo also urged others to get politically involved as they are more than just celebrities.

He furthermore, declared his love for the actress for accepting to be a face for the campaign in Lagos state.

He wrote:

“I’ve always been proud of @funkejenifaakindele & her journey, waking up to this news this morning, started me off nicely.

We can’t continue to sit on the side line & complain, we must get involved & that’s what Funke is showing us, we as entertainers are more than the tv screen. We can we will be anything we want to be.

I love you Ore mi, Thanks for being a breathe of fresh air.

I dey with you fully.”

Funke Akindele showed her appreciation for Alexx Ekubo’s message.

She replied:

“Brotherly thank you so much. Time for a positive change.”

Reacting to this, some Nigerians thanked Alex Ekubo for publicly declaring his support for the actress.