TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname,…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor  Alexx Ekubo has declared his undying love for fellow actress Funke Akindele for the actress’ big step into Nigerian politics.

Taking to Instagram,  Alexx Ekubo praised Funke Akindele’s audacity in taking on the challenge rather than sitting back and complaining as most people do.

READ ALSO

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s…

Funke Akindele emerges Lagos State PDP Deputy governorship…

The Nollywood actor also claimed he has always been proud of Funke Akindele and her journey, explaining that his new move has given him a great start to the day.

Alexx Ekubo also urged others to get politically involved as they are more than just celebrities.

He furthermore, declared his love for the actress for accepting to be a face for the campaign in Lagos state.

He wrote:

“I’ve always been proud of @funkejenifaakindele & her journey, waking up to this news this morning, started me off nicely.

We can’t continue to sit on the side line & complain, we must get involved & that’s what Funke is showing us, we as entertainers are more than the tv screen. We can we will be anything we want to be.

I love you Ore mi, Thanks for being a breathe of fresh air.

I dey with you fully.”

Funke Akindele showed her appreciation for Alexx Ekubo’s message.

She replied:

“Brotherly thank you so much. Time for a positive change.”

Reacting to this, some Nigerians thanked Alex Ekubo for publicly declaring his support for the actress.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Na thunder go fire una”– Destiny Etiko lambasts those saying rich…

Lady goes on her knees as her man stands to ask for her hand in marriage (Video)

‘Love and care for your wives, side chicks will not be there when you’re…

Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Quack nurse kills pregnant woman and her baby in Delta state

Baby breaks down in tears, goes under annointing during prayers in church

“Mummy of Lagos” Bobrisky Pepper his haters as he rains wards of naira of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More