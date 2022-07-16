TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second…

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches…

Alleged Cyber Fraud : EFCC present more evidence against Naira Marley

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Azeez Fashola, better known by his stage name Naira Marley, is undoubtedly in legal trouble with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The singer, who has been on trial for years for alleged cyber fraud, returned to court on Friday, where more evidence was presented against him.

The prosecuting witness, Dein Whyte, an EFCC operative, presented more evidence against the “Soapy” crooner at the resumed hearing before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

READ ALSO

“I had to run” – Yomi Fabiyi says as he…

Moment Naira Marley introduced Zinoleesky as his sister,…

This is coming on the heel of the court dismissing the defendant’s objection to the forensic evidence earlier presented by the witness.

Naira Marley is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud brought against him by the EFCC.

A statement by the anti-graft agency read, “At the last sitting on June 9, 2022, the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo SAN, had objected to the witness’s opinion on the forensic evidence linking the defendant to credit card fraud.

“He had argued that only the court could make pronouncements on the defendant’s culpability, not an investigator”.

“At the resumed trial today, Justice Oweibo delivered a short ruling in which he dismissed the defence’s objection;

“It is the duty of the law enforcement agency or police, to charge a person to court to investigate if the defendant committed the crime or not. The investigator must be able to link the defendant to the commission of the crime.

“The prosecutor must have made up his mind as to the involvement of the defendant before bringing the case to court. I do not agree that the prosecution has declared the defendant guilty,” the judge ruled.

His case was adjourned till September 26.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Alleged Cyber Fraud : EFCC present more evidence against Naira Marley

Why I asked God to take my life – Adekunle Gold

“You’re owing your boss money and you’re talking to a boss” – BNXN terribly…

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

“Vawulence in Osun” – Netizens detail their observations after Portable…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

Tiwa Savage receives honorary Doctorate degree from her alma mater, Kent…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More