TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname,…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

American woman discovers on MTV show, Catfish that she’s been scammed by imposter posing as Flavour (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Superstar singer, Flavour and an American lady have found themselves involved in a case of impersonation with the aim to defraud.

A scammer posed as Flavour to scam American woman identified as Kimberly and it was only discovered after she was invited on MTV show, Catfish.

Nev Schulman, the host, video called Flavour to ask if he was the person Kimberly had been corresponding with online for nearly six months, but Flavour flatly denied knowing her.

READ ALSO

“We thought it would be Ned Nwoko” –…

Flavour’s adopted son, Semah is all grown up (Photos)

The musician added that he has seen instances similar to this before where fans claim to have met him, but he is positive that he is not acquainted with them.

Nigerians have commented on the woman’s facial expression which the claim shows so much adoration for the singer.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

American woman discovers on MTV show, Catfish that she’s been scammed by…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

“Na thunder go fire una”– Destiny Etiko lambasts those saying rich…

Lady goes on her knees as her man stands to ask for her hand in marriage (Video)

‘Love and care for your wives, side chicks will not be there when you’re…

Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Quack nurse kills pregnant woman and her baby in Delta state

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More