Any plan or good news I share with my wife ends up not working out – Man cries out for help

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to seek advice because he believes his wife is cursed.
He alleged that whenever he shares his plan with her, it will not go well. The man also stated that whenever he anticipates a financial breakthrough, once he informs her of it, the money fails to come.
According to him, the only advancements he has made this year are those he has kept hidden from his partner.
He also revealed that she behaves strangely at night and that he is unsure what to do.
Read his write-up below:
Good morning Admin,
Since I married my wife I noticed that it has been from one issues to the other. We live in Lagos and she grew up in Osun state while I grew up in Lagos here.
I also observe that once I share any of my plans with her, it doesn’t work out again. If I am expecting financial breakthrough, once I share with her even if the money is #5 it won’t enter my hand again. I realised that the progress k made financially this year were those I didn’t share with her.
I also discovered that she acts strangely at night and weird.
Please help me…
