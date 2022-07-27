TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has finally broken his silence following allegations leveled against him.

He reacted to allegations of sleeping with Nollywood actresses while preaching at a recent crusade in his church.

Recall that, Gist lovers had called out the Apostle for allegedly sleeping with over 10 Nollywood actresses while also releasing the full list of the actresses involved.

The issue has gotten a lot of tongues wagging on social media as a lot of netizens have taken it upon themselves to drag both the Apostle and the actresses involved.

Also recall that the apostle has in the past, been called out over a s3x-scandal involving a Canadian-based lady, Stephanie Otobo, a few years ago.

Apostle Suleman has also been accused of being fetish and diabolical as it was also revealed that actresses who allegedly had flings with him suffered alleged spiritual sickness.

Reacting to the allegations, Apostle Suleman who was preaching in a crusade, described the people tagging him to those rumors as ”F0ols”.

In his words:

”I heard that they are dragging me on social media, that the man is diabolic. Diabolic kill you there! You want to drag me? We will drag ourselves.

With regards to the list of actresses he has allegedly had intimate relationships with, the clergyman said he cannot deny his ”children” and the people who have visited his church before

”The list nor long sef”

He also revealed that no one drags him because he would use the dragging to gain more popularity for himself.

Watch a video of him speaking below:

