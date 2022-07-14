Baby breaks down in tears, goes under annointing during prayers in church

In a viral social media video, a toddler was seen worshipping the Lord under the anointing and the power of the presence of the holy spirit.

In the video, the little girl was spotted in tears as she worshipped and praised God.

The beautiful video has stirred up lots of reactions among netizens.

Here are some reactions:

nawfchucksoufcack wrote:

“If you don’t give it to Him, He’ll get it from the kids….. He wants your praise and your worship!”

cleor.kelldorf wrote:

“I’ve seen this and it’s so evident that she sees God and is so filled with the Holy Spirit. If we could all be like children! A child will lead the way”

lovingmenow41 wrote:

“I don’t usually comment…. But this right here made me want to worship. So innocent and anointed. My heart is touched ❤️””

joannmurph wrote:

“The children feel it.

To God be ALLLLL the GLORY! 🙌🏾 What a beautiful image. 😍 Anointing fall on us all. Father God, we honor and bless your holy name. 🙏🏾🙌🏾”

paigesofpoetry04 wrote:

“My Lord!! This is so beautiful, precious, and pure! God you are worthy of all the praise!”

mstembyjack wrote:

“😢😢😢😢this is beautiful so so beautiful”

steelroad wrote:

“To witness a witnessing…a choosing… For surely she is chosen… is a blessing in itself. Thank you for sharing. Needed a reminder. Got it! God bless you too.“

Watch the video below: