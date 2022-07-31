BBNaija: Beauty confronts Ilebaye after Saturday night party, yanks off her wig (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Following the Saturday night party, two female housemates, Beauty and Ilebaye, went head-to-head in the ‘Level 2’ BBN house.

It all started when Groovy, who appears to be Beauty’s love interest, danced with Chomzy, a female Level 1 housemate, at the party.

Beauty
The ex-beauty queen who couldn’t overlook this began raging and asked why Groovy would choose to dance with Chomzy who she wasn’t on good terms with.

However, amid Beauty’s rant, Ilebaye urged Beauty to calm down as she was taking things too far and she (Beauty) transferred aggression towards her.

Ilebaye

Beauty went as far as yanking off Ilebaye’s wig and talking straight at her face which caused other housemates to intervene.

Biggie later summoned the former Miss Nigeria due to her aggressive approach.

At a point, Ilebaye who felt pushed to the wall tried to react but was held by Bryann and Cyph.

Watch the videos below;

 

