TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I felt betrayed by him in private”– Alex Ekubo’s ex -fiancée,…

Trouble in paradise as Yul Edochie unfollows first wife, May on…

“You were paid N10 million through your wife’s…

#BBNaija: Biggie introduces two fake housemates, Deji and Modella

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Biggie is ready to bring a twist to the game as new set of housemates is introduced into the ‘Level Up’ house.

Deji

Previously, we had 24 housemates divided into two (2) houses: Level 1 and Level 2. However, it appears that entertainment is about to be spiced up as new faces enter the house of mirrors.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag spotted kissing…

#BBNaija: The female housemate I admire in the house –…

Modella

Deji is a lover of gist, food, and enjoys partying. He hails from Lagos Nigeria. He also disclosed that he is in complicated relationship.

Modella described herself as a content queen.

However, before the Ebuka Obi-Uchendu exited the stage, he revealed that Deji and Modella are fake housemates and therefore urged the viewers to watch out for them.

So far, we have witnessed originality and undiluted content from the initial 24 housemates and we hope these two spice up the house even more.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I felt betrayed by him in private”– Alex Ekubo’s ex -fiancée, Fancy Acholonu…

Trouble in paradise as Yul Edochie unfollows first wife, May on Instagram amid…

“You were paid N10 million through your wife’s account not to drag…

Regina Daniels reveals what she tells her husband, Ned whenever he complains…

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not car dealer

Drama as Georgina Onuoha blast Yul Edochie for mocking her over involvement in…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Biggie introduces two fake housemates, Deji and Modella

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

Zack Orji faces severe backlash following support for Bola Tinubu (Video)

Wizkid called out for snubbing skit maker, Carter Efe who made a trending jam…

#BBNaija: Beauty confronts Ilebaye after Saturday night party, yanks off her wig…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

‘Boys no near my house’ – Yul Edochie warns as he flaunts 17-year-old daughter,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More