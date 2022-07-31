BBNaija: Biggie introduces two fake housemates, Deji and Modella

Biggie is ready to bring a twist to the game as new set of housemates is introduced into the ‘Level Up’ house.

Previously, we had 24 housemates divided into two (2) houses: Level 1 and Level 2. However, it appears that entertainment is about to be spiced up as new faces enter the house of mirrors.

Deji is a lover of gist, food, and enjoys partying. He hails from Lagos Nigeria. He also disclosed that he is in complicated relationship.

Modella described herself as a content queen.

However, before the Ebuka Obi-Uchendu exited the stage, he revealed that Deji and Modella are fake housemates and therefore urged the viewers to watch out for them.

So far, we have witnessed originality and undiluted content from the initial 24 housemates and we hope these two spice up the house even more.