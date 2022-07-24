BBNaija: Check out the last set of housemates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

The Big Brother Naija reality show season 7 edition dubbed Level Up is currently gracing our screens and providing high-quality entertainment.

Many people have been ushered into the house to compete for the grand prize. Only time will tell who that fortunate man or woman is.

On that note, take a look at the last set of housemates. Biggie’s house currently has 24 housemates.

See photos below;

Diana

Chichi
Sheggz 

Meanwhile; Bryann, one of the new housemates on BBNaija, expresses himself after noticing waist beads on Amaka.

The first day of season 7 of Big Brother Naija began with amusing moments as the new housemates got to know one another.

Bryann expressed his desire to become good friends with Amaka while hanging out with the group, pointing out the beads on her waist.

