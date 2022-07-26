BBNaija: Chichi confronts Sheggz for peeping at her while bathing, he responds

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The new edition of Big Brother Naija  has barely started and lots of drama are already cropping up.

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate , ChiChi has accosted Sheggz over an unusual act she caught him doing while she was taking her bath.

ChiChi was incensed by his behavior of peeping at her confronted him for his invasion of her privacy.

Accosting him, she said;

I don’t know what your intentions are. You Peeped at me while I was having my bath earlier today”

Quite shockingly, Sheggz didn’t deny do that and rather than claim not to have done that, he tried to justify his actions.

“Babe, I looked at you. I am not even capping. Am I gay?” Sheggz retorted.

