#BBNaija: Drama as Adekunle, Shegzz, and Chichi engage in heated argument (Video)

BBNaija ‘Level Up’ housemates, Adekunle, Shegzz, and Chichi got into a heated argument in the house.

It all started when Adekunle told his group drama about a certain village girl from Benin.

The claim, however, triggered Diana, a Benin girl, who argued that Benin is not a village, as implied.

As Adekunle struggled to justify his narration as not being condescending while involving Allyson, who also came from Benin, Chichi jumped into the argument to defend herself.

Shegzz warned Adekunle about the statement, expressing his displeasure with Bella for supporting Adekunle.

Watch the video below;

In related news; Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’housemate, Bryann openly disclosed his admiration for his colleague, Diana who stays in the second house.

The BBNaija season seven is already underway and the housemates are carefully picking who they’re most attracted to while also determining whom to steer clear of.