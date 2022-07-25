TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

#BBNaija: Eloswag emerges first Head of House

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Eloswag, a Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, is the season’s first Head of House.

Eloswag’s accomplishment comes after his and his colleagues participated in their first Head of House games on Monday evening.

The Level 1 and Level 2 housemates gathered in the arena to play the HoH games, and Eloswag emerged as the best performing housemate.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Ozo emerges as the Head of House becomes the third…

#BBNaija: See the new head of house for this week and how it…

Following his performance, Big Brother named him the season’s first Head of House.

The Head of House Game consisted of the housemates completing various tasks assigned to them by Big Brother. Biggie gave Eloswag the authority to nominate those who could be evicted next week.

Meanwhile; The Popular television personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has finally reacted to rumours of BBNaija new housemate, Groovy having bad breath.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

‘It looks like kindergarten classroom’ – Nigerians disappointed at the setting…

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Eloswag emerges first Head of House

Latasha Ngwube reacts to Korra Obidi vowing not to put her relationship online

Emotional moment Tobi Amusan breaks down in tears as she receives Gold medal…

Bishop røbbed at gunpoint during service in church (Video)

Men should be crediting their babes randomly, girls need money more – Nigerian…

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

Nigerian tailor bags Masters degree in UK

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More