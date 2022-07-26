TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

#BBNaija: Hermes explains his relationship with his two partners

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Hermes Chibueze Iyele, aka Hermes has opened up about his relationship with two partners.

Hermes, during his introduction, revealed that he is in a polyamorous relationship with two women which left everyone stunned.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “Try dey brush” – Nigerians react to video of…

“If I die don’t cry for me” – BBNaija’s Thelma shares…

However, he has now cleared the air as to the exact kind of relationship he has with the women.

He said:
“So they are amazing Queens cos the template of our relationship is an agreed…….Like I said I am not single but at the same time free to have whatever I want.
I will explain. The template of the kind of relationship I have with my partners is called “a polyamorous relationship”.


But the kind of polyamorous relationship I practice with my partners is such that we both or three of us have a certain freedom.

So it’s hard to imagine because it is difficult to actualize. It really is.

Talk about having to be jealous all the time. For a man this is a hard thing to thing about.

For a woman, in my opinion, women are very emotionally intelligent.

I have had to deal with a lot.
I met Magreta (German-Ethiopian) on a tour.

It’s a choice between every individual involved. It’s is hard for me and them as well. so if I’m asking for the freedom to have more than one because I try to be as fair as possible I’m allowed to allow then have that and if you think that that is easy, it’s a lie beacuse I also get jealous but that is an emotion that can be managed.”

Watch a the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Hermes explains his relationship with his two partners

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

#BBNaija housemate, Groovy refuses to kiss Beauty, says it is too early

Regina Daniels reacts as her brother openly tackles her for doing surgery on her…

If I ever date a married man I’ll snatch him from his wife – Mercy Eke

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More