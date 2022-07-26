BBNaija: Hermes explains his relationship with his two partners

Big Brother Naija housemate, Hermes Chibueze Iyele, aka Hermes has opened up about his relationship with two partners.

Hermes, during his introduction, revealed that he is in a polyamorous relationship with two women which left everyone stunned.

However, he has now cleared the air as to the exact kind of relationship he has with the women.

He said:

“So they are amazing Queens cos the template of our relationship is an agreed…….Like I said I am not single but at the same time free to have whatever I want.

I will explain. The template of the kind of relationship I have with my partners is called “a polyamorous relationship”.



But the kind of polyamorous relationship I practice with my partners is such that we both or three of us have a certain freedom.

So it’s hard to imagine because it is difficult to actualize. It really is.

Talk about having to be jealous all the time. For a man this is a hard thing to thing about.

For a woman, in my opinion, women are very emotionally intelligent.

I have had to deal with a lot.

I met Magreta (German-Ethiopian) on a tour.

It’s a choice between every individual involved. It’s is hard for me and them as well. so if I’m asking for the freedom to have more than one because I try to be as fair as possible I’m allowed to allow then have that and if you think that that is easy, it’s a lie beacuse I also get jealous but that is an emotion that can be managed.”

Watch a the video below: