#BBNaija: “I’ll disappoint everyone that thinks a man would win this year” – Amaka (Video)

One of the current housemates of Big Brother Naija Season 7’s Level Up, Amaka, has admitted that she’s there to let down anyone who believes a man will win this year as well.

Before being shown the doors to the house of cameras, the vivacious woman had a brief conversation with the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on stage.

She promised to bring a lot of vibes and energy to keep the audience entertained.

Amaka introduced herself to the other housemates and shared that she works in a school where she looks after children and serves on the administrative team.

Twelve new housemates have already entered the Big Brother Naija house. Today, July 24, the remaining housemates will be unveiled, and the show will officially begin.

Watch the video below;