BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

Popular television personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has finally reacted to rumours of BBNaija new housemate, Groovy having bad breath.

Recall that during the unveiling of the first set of housemates, speculations had erupted after Ebuka held his nose while talking to Groovy.

Social media users had speculated that the new housemate probably had a terrible breath which made Ebuka turn his face while holding his nose.

Ebuka has finally reacted to this rumors as he says that all he was doing was scratching an itch on his nose.

He says that holding his nose had nothing to do with Groovy’s rumored bad breath and they should let him rest.

He said: “And na nose I bin dey scratch o! Make una allow Groovy rest abeg”.

