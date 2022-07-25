TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt…

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular television personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has finally reacted to rumours of BBNaija new housemate, Groovy having bad breath.

Recall that during the unveiling of the first set of housemates, speculations had erupted after Ebuka held his nose while talking to Groovy.

Social media users had speculated that the new housemate probably had a terrible breath which made Ebuka turn his face while holding his nose.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “Try dey brush” – Nigerians react to video of…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why…

Ebuka has finally reacted to this rumors as he says that all he was doing was scratching an itch on his nose.

He says that holding his nose had nothing to do with Groovy’s rumored bad breath and they should let him rest.

He said: “And na nose I bin dey scratch o! Make una allow Groovy rest abeg”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt [Video]

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

‘It looks like kindergarten classroom’ – Nigerians disappointed at the setting…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

Nigerian tailor bags Masters degree in UK

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

World Championships: Tobi Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record, wins gold

“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”- Daniella Tells Bryan

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

“I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me after he was arrested”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More